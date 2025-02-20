MP Dairy Federation to Collaborate with NDDB for Boosting Milk Production on Feb 25

Bhopal: In a significant achievement for the State Government in milk production, a collaboration agreement will be signed between the Madhya Pradesh State Co-operative Dairy Federation Limited, associated milk unions, and the National Dairy Development Board on February 25 at Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center in Bhopal, stated an official release.

The partnership will be signed in the presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state government has taken a significant step toward doubling the income of milk producers and promoting milk production. The Cabinet has approved the collaboration agreement between the M.P. State Co-operative Dairy Federation Limited, associated milk unions, and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which is now being formally executed. The agreement will be in effect for five years with the possibility of extension through mutual consent.

Under this initiative, collection centers will be established in every Gram Panchayat, the processing capacity of milk unions will be expanded, and the number of milk committees will be increased. These measures are expected to result in a substantial increase in the income of milk producers across the state, he added.

CM Yadav also highlighted that the State Government's Sankalp Patra-2023 includes a commitment to establish dairy cooperative societies and collection centers in every Gram Panchayat to ensure efficient milk procurement and provide dairy farmers with fair prices. The plan also involves increasing the number of milk coolers, mini dairy plants, and chilling centers in every district, alongside Sanchi Dairy, as part of the White Revolution Mission, with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

He added that the newly signed agreement will play a crucial role in achieving these objectives. It will further strengthen the cooperative system and enhance the Sanchi brand under the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department of the state.

Collection centers will be established in every Gram Panchayat to ensure efficient milk procurement and fair pricing for dairy farmers. Currently, there are 6,000 milk committees in the state, which will be expanded to 9,000. Each milk committee collects milk from approximately one to three villages, allowing 9,000 committees to cover around 18,000 villages. As a result, daily milk collection is expected to increase from 10.50 lakh kg to 20 lakh kg, the CM said.

Additionally, the number of villages covered by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) through Milk Producer Organizations (MPO) will expand from 1,390 to 2,590, and milk procurement will rise from 1.3 lakh kg to 3.7 lakh kg per day. The processing capacity of milk unions will also be enhanced, with the current dairy plant capacity of 18 lakh liters per day set to increase to 30 lakh liters per day. Over the next five years, an estimated investment of Rs 1,500 crore will be made in this sector. The initiative aims to double the total annual income of milk producers from Rs 1,700 crore to Rs 3,500 crore, he added.

CM Mohan Yadav further said that the National Dairy Development Board will play a key role in further strengthening the Sanchi brand and expanding its presence at the national level. The brand name will remain unchanged, and no management fee will be charged for the operation and administration of milk unions. A complaint redressal system will also be established to address and resolve grievances of dairy farmers associated with milk cooperative societies. (ANI)