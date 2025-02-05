MP CM Yadav to Distribute E-Scooties to 7,900 Meritorious Government School Students

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will distribute free e-scooties to 7,900 meritorious students of the government schools, who have been included in the merit list at the school level of higher secondary schools, in the academic session 2023-24 on Wednesday.

The program will be organised at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center (Minto Hall) located in the state capital Bhopal.

According to an official release, the School Education Department runs the scheme under which free e-scooty is being provided to the student, who ranks first securing the highest marks in the government higher secondary schools operating in the state.

Under the scheme, free e-scooties will be distributed to 7,900 students who get the highest marks in the government school in the class 12th board examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education in the academic session 2023-24.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yadav said that his government is committed to empowering the youth and the state government will make students self-sufficient in the future.

"Our government is committed to fulfilling the dreams of the youth, so we are going to give scooters/scooty to our students tomorrow. We hope that they will take advantage of it to inspire people even further. We are doing all such activities in which the students not only become self-sufficient in the future, but also achieve the goals in their lives," CM Yadav said.

Additionally, in a post on X, the CM Yadav stated that e-scooties would be provided to 7,900 meritorious students of the government schools in the academic session 2023-24.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is committed to the empowerment and upliftment of every section. In this episode, tomorrow we are going to provide e-scooties to 7,900 meritorious students of government schools of the state in the academic session 2023-24. I congratulate all the eligible students," CM Yadav wrote. (ANI)