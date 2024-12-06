MP CM Yadav reviews preparations of 6th Regional Industry Conclave via video conference from Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday reached Ujjain following the demise of his aunt Annapurna Devi and reviewed the preparation of the sixth Regional Industry Conclave to be held in Narmadapuram via video conferencing from Ujjain itself.

CM Yadav also held discussion with the industrialists of Narmadapuram division through the video conferencing. The sixth edition of the Conclave is scheduled to be organised at ITI Campus, Itarsi Road, Narmadapuram on Saturday, December 7.

After reviewing the preparation and interaction with industrialist, the Chief Minister told reporters, "I am satisfied that ever since we formed the government in the state, we have launched a campaign for industrialization to provide employment to all the youth, those who are technically advanced or those who want employment and to provide all kinds of opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. We are organising big events in every division in the state."

"In the same series, another edition of Regional Industry Conclave is going to be held in Narmadapuram division on December 7. Investors related to the renewable energy industry across the country can set up their units of several renewable energies such as solar, wind, etc. Apart from this, the conclave is being held for those as well who want to set up industries," the CM said.

He further said, "So far, we are receiving good response from the conclave. Today, I have talked to the industrialists of all the three districts of Narmadapuram division, Harda, Betul and Narmadapuram, who are already running industry here. I enquired about their problems and resolving their issues, I told them if they want to increase their work, they should proceed. We are also giving priority to the people of the state."

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that several investors were arriving in this atmosphere of industrial investment and employment opportunities were also being generated along with increasing economic prosperity in the state.

"Today, I spoke about the plan of the conclave through video conferencing from here in Ujjain. I am satisfied that tomorrow's regional conclave will be successful. Investors not only from the state and country will participate but also representatives from abroad will join the event," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav further added that he also held discussion for the upcoming Simhastha fest, which will be held here in Ujjain in 2028.

Simhastha is a Hindu religious festival that takes place every 12 years in Ujjain city. (ANI)