MP CM Yadav cancels RangPanchami event after youth's death, announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav cancelled his participation in the Rang Panchami Ger celebration in Indore after a tragic accident claimed the life of a young man on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the youth fell from a tractor-tanker and was run over during the festivities.

"As per the pre-scheduled program, today, I had come to attend the Rang Panchami Ger program in Indore. I had a program at Rajwada in the city. But I was informed that a tragic incident happened during the Rang Panchami Ger festival, in which a man was injured and later died. I express my deep condolences to the family on this occasion and pray to the almighty that the departed soul may rest in peace," CM Yadav said in a video shared on X.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over the incident and canceled his program to participate in the celebration, stating, "Now, I will be unable to attend the program. I am sad that someone's child has passed away and it is an incident of sorrow."

He further urged everyone to observe necessary precautions during the festivals so that family could not suffer and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased.

"All of us should take these necessary precautions during the festivals, because due to our mistakes, our family pays the price for it. I also announce to give Rs 4 lakh to the family member of the deceased person. I hope that we should take precaution when we celebrate the festival in the coming days. Now, I will not participate in the Rang Panchami Ger celebration in Indore," CM said.

"I would only like to say that festivals are meant to inculcate hope, enthusiasm and joy in all our lives, but it is important to be careful as well," he concluded.

Giving details about the incident, Indore Collector Ashish Singh told ANI, "A tragic accident happened during Ger celebration, in which a youth who was sitting on a tractor-tanker fell down from it and the same tanker passed over it resulting in his death. CM Mohan Yadav also came to Indore to participate in the program but showing his sensitivity after the incident, he decided not to participate in the Ger celebration and went back from Indore."

Rest all other arrangements are still in place and the police administration are monitoring the situation. The security measures will remain till the time everyone goes back to their homes, he added. (ANI)