MP CM Yadav Calls Maa Narmada 'Lifeline' on Narmada Jayanti Celebration

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday emphasised the significance of Maa Narmada, calling it the "lifeline" of the state on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti.

The river originates from Amarkantak and flows through several districts, providing drinking water and irrigation facilities to farmers of Madhya Pradesh.

"I extend my greeting to everyone on Narmada Jayanti. As we all know Maa Narmada is a lifeline for us. Madhya Pradesh is home to rivers and the Narmada River originates from Amarkantak and flows via Omkareshwar, Barwani to Gujarat, it covers the whole of Madhya Pradesh. It not only provides us with drinking water but also provides irrigation facilities for farmers in the state. Maa Narmada has her own spiritual power...Heartiest greetings to the people of the state on Maa Narmada's Jayanti," CM Yadav told ANI.

Yadav highlighted the spiritual power of Maa Narmada and its importance in the state's culture. Narmada Jayanti is celebrated annually on the seventh day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh, which falls in January or February. The festival marks the birth anniversary of the Narmada River, which is considered sacred in Hinduism.

On this day devotees take a dip in the holy river, offer flowers and diyas, and perform puja rituals to worship Maa Narmada.

He also announced that his government is committed to empowering the youth and will provide e-scooties to 7,900 meritorious students of government schools in the academic session 2023-24, who have been included in the merit list at the school level of higher secondary schools on Wednesday (February 5).

"Our government is committed to fulfilling the dreams of the youth, so we are going to give scooters/scooty to our students tomorrow. We hope that they will take advantage of it to inspire people even further. We are doing all such activities in which the students not only become self-sufficient in the future, but also achieve the goals in their lives," he added.

Earlier, in a post on X, the CM Yadav stated that e-scooties would be provided to 7,900 meritorious students of the government schools in the academic session 2023-24 at a program in the state capital Bhopal.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is committed to the empowerment and upliftment of every section. In this episode, tomorrow we are going to provide e-scooties to 7,900 meritorious students of government schools of the state in the academic session 2023-24. I congratulate all the eligible students," CM Yadav wrote. (ANI)