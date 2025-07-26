MP CM to inaugurate two-day tourism conclave in Rewa

Rewa: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate a two-day regional tourism conclave at the Krishna Raj Kapoor Auditorium in Rewa on Saturday, aimed at unlocking the untapped tourism potential of Madhya Pradesh’s Vindhya region.

Organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, the conclave will focus on promoting tourism investment, fostering industry partnerships, and creating new economic opportunities within the state’s growing tourism ecosystem. The event is part of a series of initiatives leading up to the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart, scheduled to be held in Bhopal this October.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, Tourism, Culture and Religious Trusts Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, and Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture Shiv Shekhar Shukla, who also serves as Managing Director of the Tourism Board, will be present at the event. Bollywood actor Mukesh Tiwari and actress Sanvika Singh, known for her role in the web series Panchayat, will also mark their special presence.

According to official sources, top investors from the hospitality sector will be felicitated during the conclave. Chief Minister Yadav is expected to launch several key projects, including digital and infrastructural initiatives. Notably, the PM Paryatan Air Service Booking Portal, integrated with the IRCTC platform, will be unveiled.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and MakeMyTrip to enhance tourism promotion and outreach.

In a virtual ceremony, the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Spiritual Experience Project at Chitrakoot Ghat in Satna district and inaugurate a Tourist Facilitation Centre (FCI) in Shahdol.

The conclave, set to begin at 6 PM, will feature a series of sessions highlighting investment opportunities in the tourism sector. These sessions will include interactive dialogues between tour operators, hoteliers, investors, and government representatives, aimed at exploring strategies for development and marketing.

To conclude the event, a Familiarisation Tour (FAM Tour) will be organised for selected guests and tourism professionals, offering first-hand exposure to Rewa’s tourism assets and surrounding areas.

