MP CM Mohan Yadav to Present Rs 4.20 Lakh Cr Budget for 2025-26 in Assembly

Bhopal: Ahead of presentation of the Madhya Pradesh budget for financial year 2025-26, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in the exercise of doubling the state budget in the next five year, the budget of around Rs 4.20 lakh crores would be present in the state assembly on Wednesday.

CM Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh was formed in 1956 and the state budget was only Rs 20,000 crores from then to 2003. Now, increasing the budget 21 times, it has reached to Rs 4.20 lakh crores which shows the pace at which the government is working for the development of the state.

"When our government was formed, we said that we would double the state budget in five years. Last year, we presented a budget of Rs 3.5 lakh crore; this time, we will have a budget of Rs 4.20 lakh crore. We will get to know about it as Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presents it in the assembly today. Along with providing enough funds for the development in all areas of the state, we are trying to work in the direction of PM Modi's resolution," CM Yadav told ANI.

He further said, "Madhya Pradesh was formed in 1956 and the state budget from then to 2003 was only Rs 20,000 crores. Increasing that budget 21 times, now if it is reaching Rs 4.20 lakh crores, it shows the speed at which the government is working for development. I am happy that Madhya Pradesh is one of the fastest-growing states in the country."

The Madhya Pradesh government is working to fulfill the resolution of Prime Minister Modi as well as for the betterment of youth, women, farmers and poor in the state, he added.

Meanwhile, state Congress Chief Jitu Patwari took a jibe at the state BJP government alleging that the government was showing a huge budget so that it could take on more debt.

"Today, the state budget is going to be presented in the state assembly and at the same time, the state government is taking a debt of Rs 5,000 crores. The government is showing a huge budget so it can take on more debt. Those who are the beneficiaries of the budget - like tribal, dalit, student, youth and farmers- for them they make provisions in the budget but utilise just 20-25% of the money allocated. They just work on schemes where they can do corruption. There is huge corruption in the state and it has a long history," Patwari told ANI.

Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda met CM Mohan Yadav ahead of the state budget presentation in the state assembly on Wednesday.

Reacting to Patwari's remark Devda said, "I don't know how much he understands. But the only thing they ask is about debt. I have said it earlier also that it is not a loan, it is an investment. The loan is taken by the state with the permission of the Government of India and is spent on capitalized works." (ANI)