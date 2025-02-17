MP CM Mohan Yadav Releases 10 Crocodiles at National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary

Morena: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released 10 (nine male and 1 female) crocodiles in the natural habitat of National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary on Chambal river from Deori Gharial Center in Morena district on Monday and inspected the tourism facilities of Sanctuary on the occasion.

CM Yadav observed the crocodiles closely and also enjoyed boating after inspecting the facilities. He said that Madhya Pradesh is committed to give a new dimension to wildlife and aquatic life tourism and to the conservation of wildlife.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is home to the maximum number of alligators in the country and there is the immense potential of forest tourism in the state.

"In the census of 2024, Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of crocodiles across the country with a total of 2456 crocodiles. We are conserving crocodiles and through crocodiles, eco-tourism is being promoted. Rare species of aquatic animals are being conserved here at Chambal Gharial Sanctuary," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government was actively working on several key initiatives to promote wildlife tourism across the state, including in the Chambal region. He pointed out the strong potential for the rehabilitation of not only gharials but also dolphins in the Chambal Gharial Sanctuary. He also mentioned that efforts are already underway in this regard under the supervision of the Forest Department.

Additionally, CM Yadav was apprised by Forest Department officials and employees of the Gharial Sanctuary regarding the rearing and conservation of gharials. Quoting the officials, the Chief Minister explained that the gharials released into the Chambal River on Monday were hatched from eggs preserved in 2022. With proper care and a favourable environment, the eggs successfully hatched into baby gharials. He further highlighted that the sex of the gharials was determined by applying artificial temperature to the eggs.

According to the Morena Forest Department, an annual survey of aquatic animals is conducted in the Chambal Sanctuary every February. In the 2024 census, a total of 2,456 gharials were recorded in the sanctuary. This included 70 gharials from the 2024 batch, 95 from the 2023 batch, 85 from the 2022 batch, and 38 from the 2021 batch, totaling 288 gharials at the Gharial Rehabilitation Center. This year, the Forest Department has received permission to release 108 gharials into the Chambal River. As of now, 98 gharials have been released in several batches: 25 on January 13, 2025 (4 males and 21 females), 32 on January 19, 2025 (2 males and 30 females), 21 on January 29, 2025 (10 males and 11 females), and 20 on February 6, 2025 (12 males and 8 females). (ANI)