MP CM Mohan Yadav Praises Devi Ahilyabai Ahead of Maheshwar Cabinet Meeting

Khargone: The Madhya Pradesh government is scheduled to hold its cabinet meeting in Maheshwar, a city in Khargone district which is popularly known as the city of Devi Ahilya Bai on Friday. Ahead of the meeting, CM Yadav remembered Devi Ahilyabai and praised her deeds of good governance and welfare work for the public.

"It is our good fortune that the 300th birth anniversary year of Maharani Ahilyabai of the Holkar Kingdom of Malwa is being celebrated... Maharani dedicated her life to the welfare of the public and lived her life with a high standard of good governance. She has a huge respect in the state as well as across the country," the CM told ANI.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Devi Ahilyabai imagined Akhand Bharat from a cultural point of view. Even though her kingdom was small, her generosity was huge. As a result of which even during the time of Mughal power, she built food areas, ghats on the banks of sacred rivers and temples at all her religious places and governed the state equally with personal concerns.

"The world has seen her liberal approach. She played the role of a good ruler in difficult circumstances. Her husband, son and father-in-law passed away and there was disappointment in life, but she had hope towards her public, governance and future prospects. If we see its sublime example of it in the last 300th years, then Maharani Ahilyabai's vision is really amazing," the CM said.

During her rule, she introduced Maheshwari sarees before the public to provide employment and encouraged weavers. She provided means of irrigation by building wells for farmers, encouraged fruit gardens. Her work is contemporary for all of us even today, he added.

"Today, we along with all the ministers came to remember her on the bank of river Narmada here and we will enter a new era of good governance. I remember her virtues and hope to receive her blessings," the CM said.

Along with the cabinet meeting, CM Yadav will also perform puja-archana of Maa Narmada at Maheshwar Ghat and will offer floral tribute to the statue of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai on the occasion. Additionally, saplings will be planted in the memory of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai and the ghats of Maa Narmada and the Maheshwar city will be decorated.

Furthermore, CM Yadav will interact with women weavers preparing Maheshwari sarees and members of the Cabinet will also visit the palace of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai on the occasion. (ANI)