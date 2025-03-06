MP CM Mohan Yadav participates in 16th Finance Commission meeting in Bhopal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the meeting of the 16th Finance Commission held at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in Bhopal on Thursday and discussed about the future financial requirements for achieving the long-term goals of the state.

Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya, Deputy Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, state cabinet ministers and senior officials of the state government were present in the meeting.

"A detailed meeting of the 16th Central Finance Commission was held here in which the Principal Secretaries of our departments explained about activities and work undertaken by our government. I am happy that the Chairman of the Commission, Arvind Panagariya and other members mentioned that Madhya Pradesh had made good preparations and also brought many innovations. The state has prepared a roadmap and stands in a position to walk alongside the prime minister Narendra Modi's dream of Viksit Bharat 2047," CM Yadav told reporters.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that the state's policies are quite good and highlighted that they also put forward some demands along with suggestions during the meeting.

"Madhya Pradesh should be included among the best states in the country economically. The state's policies are also very good. We have also put forward some demands with various types of suggestions. I hope that they (referring to the commission) will pay attention to all things. I extend my greeting to the chairman and members of the commission," he added.

On Wednesday evening, CM Yadav met Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission Panagariya and other members, who are on a visit to the state, at the CM's residence in the state capital. The CM warmly welcomed the Chairman and members of the Commission and held a discussion with them.

Earlier on February 26, Madhya Pradesh made a mark at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, setting new benchmarks for investment and industrial growth. Held in Bhopal and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, the summit became a pivotal moment in the state's journey toward becoming a global investment hub. The event shattered records, with MoUs worth Rs30.77 Lakh Crore signed, underscoring the growing appeal of Madhya Pradesh to both national and international investors. (ANI)