MP CM Mohan Yadav launches foundation training program for state service officers in Bhopal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a 'Joint Foundation Training Program for State Service Officers' program at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration in Bhopal on Monday, aiming to enhance the state's administrative strength.

CM Yadav also highlighted that the program would play an important role in strengthening the state's administrative structure and providing better services to the public.

"With the aim of promoting administrative strength, today I launched a Joint Foundation Training for State Service Officers program for officers selected from Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission at the Administration Academy, Bhopal. This program will play an important role in strengthening the administrative structure of the state and providing better services to the public. The objective of the training is not only to impart knowledge but also to create an administrative ecosystem where innovation and public welfare coexist," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

He further urged them to work diligently for the development of the state and the welfare of the people. The CM also hoped that with their collective efforts, the state would touch new heights of progress and prosperity.

Additionally, while addressing the program, CM Yadav remembered his US visit, during which he had said that foreign society was police-based, but Indian society was self-based. The police here are for goons, not for the people of the society.

"When I went to America, I said that their society is a police-based society, but our society is self-based. We are self-controlled people. The police here are for the goons and not for the people of the society. Our society is so cultured that if a police van reaches their house, they feel ashamed of how the police entered the village. The police have their own role and work...I extend my wishes to you all for the training," CM Yadav said. (ANI)