MP CM Mohan Yadav Inspects Arrangements for Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday inspected the arrangements in Bhopal for the upcoming "Invest MP Global Investors Summit" (GIS) 2025 and in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state capital.

CM Yadav took stock of the preparations at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center (Minto Hall) and Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal and gave necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

"Tomorrow is a historic day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Madhya Pradesh. On behalf of the MP government, I welcome him to the state. The last round of preparations is going on. Tomorrow, PM Modi will reach Bhopal and will hold a meeting with party MLAs and MPs and then will spend a night stay at Raj Bhawan here. After years, this day will come when the PM will spend the night in the state capital Bhopal. We all are looking after the arrangements," CM Yadav told reporters.

PM Modi is scheduled to reach Madhya Pradesh on February 23 and will travel to Chhatarpur District where he will lay the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute. Thereafter, he will reach Bhopal on the same day and will spend the night.

On the next day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global Investors Summit 2025 in the state capital.

"PM Modi will be arriving in Madhya Pradesh on February 23 and after attending the programs at the Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, will come to Bhopal. We inspected the arrangements. PM Modi will also hold a meeting with our MLAs and MPs here in Bhopal. On February 24, the PM will inaugurate our scheduled program Global Investor Summit (GIS). We have made all the arrangements for both the programs," CM Yadav said.

The GIS will take place in the state capital Bhopal on February 24 and 25. The two-day program will be organized aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal on February 24. Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing ceremony on the second day of the summit. (ANI)