MP: CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates Vikaramostav 2025 and Vikram Trade Fair in Ujjain

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, inaugurated Vikramotsav 2025 and the Vikram Trade Fair in Ujjain district on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday evening.

"On Wednesday, Vikramostav 2025 has started and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the chief guest on the occasion. Vikramaditya was a huge personality, and we take a resolve to bring his history back to life by running a renaissance campaign in India. Additionally, Vikram trade fair is also inaugurated on the occasion and there is a long schedule of programs to be held under the Vikramostav," CM Yadav told reporters.

He further emphasised that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a true cultural renaissance is taking place. The Chief Minister also extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion.

In a post on X, CM Yadav stated, "I inaugurated Vikramotsav 2025 in Ujjain, the city of Emperor Vikramaditya, to bring alive the golden age of Vikramaditya, India's prosperity, renaissance and Indian knowledge. This festival will be held till June 30, taking together various dimensions including culture, tradition, art and economy. On this occasion, I also unveiled the outline of Simhastha 2028."

According to an official release, Vikramotsav 2025 began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by the inauguration of the Vikram Vyapar Mela. The event also featured the unveiling of the outline for all 51 major Mahashivratri fairs and celebrations across the state, along with preparations for Simhastha 2028. Additionally, the Vikram Trade Fair, a Textile Industry and Handloom Equipment Exhibition, as well as displays of crafts, tribal art, traditional cuisine, and a Tribal Traditional Medical Camp, were organised as part of the celebrations.

CM Yadav said that the trade fair is establishing Ujjain as a business center. Ujjain has become a big centre of tourism, culture, religious city and also of business. The district is setting new dimensions of development and big companies are arriving and investing here.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Madhya Pradesh secured investments worth over Rs 30 lakh crore during the recently concluded "Invest MP Global Investors Summit" (GIS). He added that Ujjain would benefit from this, as several investment proposals have been received for the district.

During the inauguration of the trade fair, CM Yadav also handed over car keys to customers and extended his best wishes to them. (ANI)