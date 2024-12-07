MP Bhopal Commissioner of Police bans Chinese manja

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) banned Chinese manja used for flying kites in view of the safety of the people within the limits of Bhopal city (Metropolitan) and stated that its violation would be a punishable offence.

CP Harinarayanachari Mishra issued an order for the same on Friday and stated that the decision was taken unilaterally under Section 163 (2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 to prevent the adverse effect of the use of China Manja in kite flying on the health of the general public and to prevent the imminent danger to the life of the general public.

According to the order, it read, "It has been brought to notice in the Bhopal urban area that the use of Chinese Manja in kite flying is causing harm to birds and the general public. Many times, while flying kites with Manja, birds get entangled in it and sometimes even die. Pedestrians and two-wheelers also get injured several times during kite flying with this thread. The strength of these threads and the glass powder coated on it is the reason for these accidents and the use of this thread in kite flying is adversely affecting the health of animals, birds and the general public."

"In order to prevent the use of dangerous Chinese Manja in kite flying, there is an urgent need to ban its use. Therefore, to prevent the adverse effect of the use of China Manja on the health of the general public and to prevent the imminent danger to the life of the general public within the limits of Bhopal city (Metropolitan), the use, sale and storage of Chinese Manja in kite flying is prohibited," it added.

The order further read that since it became necessary to make the said order effective immediately for ensuring compliance for the convenience of the general public. Due to lack of time, the order was being passed unilaterally under Section 163 (2) of the BNSS 2023.

Nonetheless, if any person, institution or party wants any exemption or relaxation in the order, then it will have the right to apply legally before the undersigned. On which appropriate orders will be passed after due hearing and consideration, the order stated.

"The order will be effective immediately from December 6 and will remain in force for the next two months if not withdrawn in between. Violation of the order or any part of the order is a punishable offence under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) 2023 along with other acts, as the case may be," the order added. (ANI)