MP: 40 Kgs Silver & Cash Seized from Ex-Transport Constable’s Bhopal Residence Amid IT Raids

Bhopal: The Lokayukta team on Saturday raided the house of a former Transport Department constable's house in Bhopal and recovered 40 kgs of silver and bundles of cash.

This comes after the income tax officials recovered 52 kg of gold worth over Rs 40 and Rs 9.86 crores of cash from an abandoned car in the state capital, Bhopal, at night on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Bhopal Zone-1), Priyanka Shukla, said, "On Thursday night, we received information that there is an abandoned car near Mendori-Kushalpur road under Ratibad police station limits. Acting on it, the police reached the spot and found that there were around seven or eight bags inside the car. It was suspected that due to the raid action of IT and other departments in the last few days, someone might have left its property there."

The officer further added that they informed the Income Tax department about the matter, following which the officials reached the spot, broke the glass of the vehicle, and took out the bags kept inside the car.

"When the bags were checked, around 52 kg of gold worth around Rs 40 crores and around Rs 9.86 crores of cash money were recovered from it. Further action was being taken by the IT department," she told to ANI. (ANI)