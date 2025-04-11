Matter of happiness that PM Modi is arriving in state: MP CM Mohan Yadav on PM's visit to state

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed pleasure over the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Friday and welcomed him on behalf of the state government.

CM Yadav stressed that under the leadership of PM Modi, the government is working for the development of the state and they will move forward with all resolutions of development rooted in heritage.

"It is a matter of happiness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi will offer prayers at Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar district and he has immense love for the state. The Madhya Pradesh government welcomes him in the state and under his leadership, the state government will move forward with all resolutions of development rooted in heritage," CM Yadav told ANI.

He further wished that the PM's visit to the state would conclude with dignity, pride and bliss.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Anandpur Dham in Isagarh Tehsil of Ashoknagar district, on Friday, reaffirming his commitment to promoting India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. During his visit, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Guru Ji Maharaj Temple and tour the temple complex at Anandpur Dham, according to an official release.

Anandpur Dham, established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes, spans 315 hectares. It houses a modern gaushala (cowshed) with over 500 bovines and runs agricultural activities under the Shri Anandpur Trust campus.

The trust has been operating a charitable hospital in the village Sukhpur, Isagarh Tehsil, since 1977. The Hospital offers 125 inpatient beds and around 600 outpatients daily. The hospital offers services of specialists in MD (Physician), Dentistry, MS (General Surgery), Orthopedics, Cardiology, Physiotherapy, and Ophthalmology. Special medical camps are organized throughout the year.

The trust also operates Anand Primary School (Sukhpur), Anand Secondary School (Anandpur), and Anand Middle School (Sukhpur), with 62 teachers and 1,215 students currently enrolled. Along with this, it runs various Satsang Centers across the country. (ANI)