Madhya Pradesh: Truck Accident on Kanpur Sagar Highway Leaves 3 Injured, Sparks Safety Concerns

Chhatarpur: In an accident late at night, a truck rammed into kiosks near an old church on the Kanpur Sagar highway in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh.

The accident caused significant damage to roadside shops, scooters, and motorcycles parked along the roadside. Three people, including the truck driver, sustained injuries and were admitted to the district hospital. Their condition was later reported to be normal.

Eyewitnesses who witnessed the crash highlighted that accidents are frequent in this area, especially because it is a busy location. They urged the district administration to take immediate action and reduce the speed of vehicles on this stretch to prevent further incidents. With the Christmas festival approaching, the area is expected to see an increase in pedestrian traffic near the church, making the need for caution even more urgent.

One of the eyewitnesses, Aman, spoke about the situation, saying, "This was a big accident. Most accidents happen here, and it's a very crowded place. The district administration must take action to control the speed and avoid any major mishaps."

The truck driver, Ravindra said that he swerved off the road to avoid hitting a motorcycle rider. "I had to take the vehicle off the road to save the bike rider," he said, adding that the incident could have been worse if he had not acted quickly. (ANI)