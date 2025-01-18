Madhya Pradesh to Supply 170 MW Solar Energy to Indian Railways, Boosting Green Energy Push

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Friday and held a detailed discussion about energy requirements for Indian Railways.

Union Minister Vaishnaw highlighted that Indian Railways would receive 170 MW of solar energy from Madhya Pradesh.

After the meeting, the union minister stated in a post on X, "Indian Railways will get 170 MW solar energy from Madhya Pradesh. A detailed discussion on energy requirements was held with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav."

Responding to the post, CM Yadav expressed gratitude and said it would be a significant achievement for the state to meet the energy needs of Indian Railways.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is continuously working to promote solar energy. In this regard, your (Railway Minister) guidance and the utilisation of solar energy generated in Madhya Pradesh to meet the energy needs of Indian Railways will be a significant achievement for the state. Thank you!," CM Yadav stated.

Madhya Pradesh is continuously moving forward to promote solar and green energy in the state. The state has witnessed a 14-fold increase in renewable energy capacity over the past 12 years. In 2012, the state had a renewable energy capacity of about 500 MW and the Current renewable energy capacity reached approximately 7,000 MW, accounting for 21% of the state's total energy output, according to an official release.

The state government plans to increase the production capacity of renewable energy to 20,000 MW by the year 2030. The world-class solar projects like Rewa and Omkareshwar present in the state are glorifying the determination and willpower of the state government.

Rewa Solar Project is established in an area of 1590 hectares. It is one of the largest single-site solar plants in the world. The implementation of this project has been recognized as an ideal. 76 percent of the energy produced from the project is being used by the Power Management Company. For the first time, the remaining 24 percent of the electricity produced is also being provided to a commercial institution like Delhi Metro outside the state through open access, stated the release

It is preventing 15.7 lakh tons of carbon dioxide emission every year, which is equivalent to planting 2 crore 60 lakh trees. The project was included in the Government of India's "A Book of Innovation: New Beginnings" in the year 2017. Rewa Solar Project has been included as a case study in Harvard University and Singapore Management University. Not only this, this project has also been honored with the World Bank President Award, it added.

Additionally, the world's largest floating solar project of 600 MW is being developed in Omkareshwar, which is situated on the bank of Maa Narmada.

Apart from making the state self-reliant in renewable energy, the state government is also trying to supply renewable energy to those states and commercial institutions of the country, where its availability is less or there is a need. The state is aiming to be a role model in the field of solar energy in the country as well as across the globe. (ANI)