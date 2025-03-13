Madhya Pradesh: Seven dead, four injured in multi-vehicle collision in Dhar

Dhar: Atleast seven people lost their lives and four sustained injuries after a collision involving three to four vehicles near Badnawar in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, an official reported on Thursday.

Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr RK Shinde spoke to ANI about the accident and said, "There was a huge and a very unfortunate accident in a road accident involving 3-4 vehicles near Badnawar. 6 people died on the spot, while one succumbed to his injuries and died while being taken to the hospital. Four people have been injured."

"The bodies will be handed to the families and relatives shortly," said the official.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)