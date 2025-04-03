States & UTs

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at clothes godown in Bhind

Fire breaks out in Bhind's clothes godown, firefighting teams control the blaze in Madhya Pradesh
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Madhya Pradesh
Apr 03, 2025, 04:23 AM
Fire breaks out in Bhind

Bhind: A fire broke out in a clothes godown in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Thursday morning, prompting firefighting efforts by the Fire Department.

Authorities mobilized fire engines and tankers to contain the situation.

Kotwali Police Station in charge, Brajendra Singh Sengar, said, "The fire has broken out in a clothes godown. Firefighting is underway."

Yashwant Verma, Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Nagar Palika, Bhind, stated, "Four fire engines and tankers are present on the spot. Fire has been controlled. The Collector has informed all nearby fire stations."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

clothes godown fireBhind fireMadhya Pradesh newsFirefighting effortsFire Safety IndiaBhind newsfire incident Bhind

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...