Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at clothes godown in Bhind

Bhind: A fire broke out in a clothes godown in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Thursday morning, prompting firefighting efforts by the Fire Department.

Authorities mobilized fire engines and tankers to contain the situation.

Kotwali Police Station in charge, Brajendra Singh Sengar, said, "The fire has broken out in a clothes godown. Firefighting is underway."

Yashwant Verma, Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Nagar Palika, Bhind, stated, "Four fire engines and tankers are present on the spot. Fire has been controlled. The Collector has informed all nearby fire stations."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)