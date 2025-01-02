Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Launches E-Office System to Boost Governance

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the e-office implementation system from CM House's Samatva Bhawan on Wednesday and said that the state government has made a significant move toward good governance by embracing digitisation.

The e-office system was officially launched in both the Chief Minister's office and the Chief Secretary's office on the occasion.\

He also highlighted that the state government was committed to advancing digitisation to enhance various public welfare programs aimed at benefiting the poor, women, farmers, and youth in the state.

"Madhya Pradesh has made a significant move toward good governance by embracing digitisation. The state government aims to bring all its systems online, facilitating the better implementation of schemes, improving interdepartmental coordination, and accelerating public welfare initiatives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also views digitisation as essential in today's era for ensuring transparency and efficiency in governance," CM Yadav said.

The CM emphasised that the initiative would mark a strong step forward in achieving the goals of good governance in the state.

CM Yadav further expressed hope that the e-office system would provide relief to the general public.

Starting January 1, 2025, all departmental files will be managed digitally through the e-office system, replacing the traditional file system. To ensure a smooth transition, officers and employees from various departments have been trained in using the new system. Departments are working diligently to implement e-office across all sectors as soon as possible, aiming for enhanced efficiency and streamlined operations, according to an official release.

CM Yadav also congratulated and wished the officers and staff of the concerned departments on the launch of the e-office system.

In a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Madhya Pradesh is moving ahead on the path of good governance. Today, I inaugurated the e-office implementation system from CM House's Samtva Bhavan. The start of this move is a symbol of unprecedented and effective progress towards good governance in the state. The goal of transparency, promptness and better implementation of public welfare schemes will be achieved under this project." (ANI)