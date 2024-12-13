Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Ratapani Tiger Reserve, Flags Off Bike Rally for Wildlife Awareness

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated state's eighth tiger reserve 'Ratapani Tiger Reserve' and extended greetings to citizens of the state on the occasion.

CM Yadav also flagged off a bike rally to create awareness about environment and wildlife conservation. Additionally, the CM joined the rally and was spotted riding a bike on the occasion.

After dedicating the Ratapani Tiger Reserve, CM Yadav said, "Today, we inaugurated Ratapani Tiger Reserve. A bike rally with our young friends was also held and efforts were made to draw attention towards Ratapani Tiger Reserve. Society must be informed about our tourist places."

He further informed that the state government also started a 40-day campaign from Gita Jayanti (December 11) to ensure eligible people would get the benefits of the public welfare schemes.

"Today, on this occasion, I would like to congratulate all the districts that received the gift of various types of development works worth over Rs 750 crores. Along with this, I hope that we will continue the sequence of development further," CM added.

In a post on X, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) wrote, "CM Yadav on Friday dedicated and performed Bhoomi Pujan of development works worth Rs 758 crores in various districts of Bhopal division at a program organised at Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium (Minto Hall), Bhopal."

Additionally, CM Yadav wrote in a post on X, "On the occasion of completion of one year of the state government, I inaugurated 'Ratapani Tiger Reserve' in Raisen district and flagged off a bike rally to create awareness about protecting the heritage of the forest."

In his post, the CM further highlighted that the number of tourists would increase and local citizens would also get new employment opportunities from the Ratapani Tiger reserve. (ANI)