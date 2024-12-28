Indore Doctor Shot Dead in Clinic: Shocking Murder Sparks Investigation

Indore: A 30-year-old doctor was shot dead at his clinic in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district late Friday night, a seinor police officer said on Saturday.

The clinic was located under the jurisdiction of Rajendra Nagar police station in the city. The accused entered inside the clinic posing as patients, said Vinod Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Indore Zone 1).

"On the night of December 27 at around 11:30 pm, three unknown people shot Dr Sunil Sahu (around 30 years old) dead at his clinic in the city. We have constituted several teams to investigate the matter and to nab the accused. The probe into the matter is underway and soon we will be able to reveal the facts related to the incident," Meena said.

The crime took place during the night hours when it was heavily raining in the city and there was a power cut. As a result of which, footage of the accused were not captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the clinic, he added.

The officer further said, "According to the post mortem report, the doctor was shot once in the chest. When the police questioned a compounder at the clinic, he told the police that three persons entered in the doctor's cabin and he heard the sound of a bullet firing. The compounder also saw them running away from the clinic."

Prima facie, it is revealed that the accused came for the treatment of cold and cough. Nonetheless, according to police intelligence, it came to notice that the accused also performed recce of the spot for around 3-4 hours before committing the crime. Therefore, it was pre-planned murder and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)