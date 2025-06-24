Group beats farmers in MP over bull transport; cops confirm legal purchase but no action against vigilantes

Bhopal: A case of vigilantism has come to light in the Hata police station area of Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh, where two farmers transporting bulls for agricultural use were allegedly assaulted by self-styled cow protectors (Gau Rakshaks).

The assailants, suspecting that the farmers were smuggling cattle, intercepted them late on Monday night and forcibly took them, along with the animals, to the local police station.

A video of the farmers alleging assault later surfaced on social media.

The victims, identified as Puran and Bharat Yadav from Kalakot village under the Kumhari police station area, were transporting four bulls purchased from Bakswaha in Chhatarpur district.

Despite presenting valid purchase receipts, the farmers were reportedly beaten by the group of vigilantes before being handed over to the police.

Speaking to IANS, Hata police station incharge and Investigating Officer Dharmendra Upadhyay confirmed that the bulls had been legally acquired and were being transported for farming purposes.

“Some local 'Gau Rakshaks' detained and interrogated them. After verification, all parties were allowed to go,” the officer said.

However, when asked about visible injuries on Bharat Yadav’s face, as seen in the purported video, Dharmendra Upadhyay claimed that no complaint was lodged and no injuries were observed when the farmers arrived at the police station.

The incident, according to the officer, occurred at around 9:30 P.M. The police have not registered any case against the alleged attackers, Dharmendra Upadhyay said, as the farmers did not complain.

Dharmendra Upadhyay, however, did not clarify under which legal provisions the 'Gau Rakshaks' had the authority to detain and question the farmers, nor did he disclose who the individuals were.

This has raised concerns about the growing trend of vigilantism under the guise of cow protection, particularly in rural Madhya Pradesh.

According to the farmers, as seen in the video, their pleas and documentation were ignored by the 'Gau Rakshaks', who proceeded to assault them before taking them to the police.

Bharat Yadav reportedly sustained facial injuries during the incident, but no medical examination or legal action against the 'Gau Rakshaks' followed.

One such case occurred in June 2025 in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, where a dairy operator named Junaid Qureshi died after allegedly being beaten by a group of vigilantes while transporting cattle. His companion was critically injured.

Despite the family presenting evidence that the cattle were for dairy use, the attackers reportedly beat the men for hours. Police later confirmed the animals were being transported legally but also filed a separate FIR against the victims under animal cruelty laws.

