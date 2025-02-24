Foreign Investors Back Madhya Pradesh's Growth in Renewable Energy, Agriculture, and Food Security

Bhopal: Foreign investors and delegates expressed high optimism about the growing opportunities in Madhya Pradesh at the ongoing Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit 2025 (GIS-2025).

Speaking to media persons after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, investors and delegates expressed their intent to make investments in sectors such as renewable energy, manufacturing, agriculture, and food security among other sectors.

Erik Gudbrand Solheim, a delegate from Norway, praised the Prime Minister's address, noting that India's position as the fastest-growing economy in the world presents enormous opportunities, particularly in Madhya Pradesh.

Solheim emphasised the state's commitment to green industries, including electric vehicles, solar power, and pumped storage.

He specifically mentioned the Omkareshwar floating solar plant ( Khandwa District, Madhya Pradesh), which he described as the largest of its kind globally, referring to it as a symbol of the state's future in solar energy.

Ingo Soeller, CEO of TWE OBT Pvt Ltd, shared that his company is already investing in Bhopal and expressed confidence in the direction the state is taking. "We are seeing great potential here, and the message we're hearing aligns with our plans," Soeller stated, hinting at further business expansion in Madhya Pradesh.

Piotr Klaczak, Co-owner of Termar SP, called the Prime Minister's speech both inspiring and motivating for foreign investors. He pointed out the vast prospects for international businesses, particularly in sectors like food processing.

"We are planning to invest in the food industry, and Madhya Pradesh presents the right environment for such investments," he added.

Morocco's Ambassador Mohamed Maliki also highlighted Madhya Pradesh's agricultural significance, calling it a "success story" in terms of investments and the intention to invest. Maliki mentioned the state's strong agricultural base and food security prospects, signaling future cooperation with Morocco in these sectors.

Stella Nkomo, Ambassador of Zimbabwe, acknowledged the Prime Minister's emphasis on India's growth and Madhya Pradesh's rich natural resources. She noted the state's wealth in minerals and manufacturing capabilities, areas she believes offer promising opportunities for business collaboration between Zimbabwe and Madhya Pradesh.

Nkomo pointed to sectors like mining, agriculture, energy, and manufacturing as key areas of interest for future investments.

The GIS-2025 summit is expected to boost economic growth in Madhya Pradesh by facilitating key investments and partnerships with global players. With the participation of top industrialists, diplomatic representatives, and international trade organisations, the event is poised to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's position as a major investment hub in India. (ANI)