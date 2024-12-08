logo
States & UTs

Foreign currency worth Rs 26 Lakh seized at Indore Airport

Rs 26 Lakh in foreign currency seized at Indore Airport passenger fails to provide documents
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Madhya Pradesh
Dec 08, 2024, 09:31 AM
Foreign currency

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):The Customs Department has seized foreign currency from multiple countries worth approximately Rs 26 Lakh at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore, according to official information.

A passenger travelling to Sharjah from Indore by Air India Express Flight on December 7 was searched in the departure hall on the basis of information passed on by CISF personnel on the suspicion that passenger appeared to be carrying foreign currency in his bag as per a press release.

During a search of his trolley bag, foreign currency including US Dollars, New Zealand Dollars, Pounds, Rials and Euro were found.

Since the passenger failed to provide source of procurement of foreign exchange or legal documents, the foreign currencies were seized.

The attempted export of this currency violated provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulation, 2015, as amended, the Baggage Rules, 2016, and the Customs Act, 1963.

The matter is under further investigation. (ANI)

currency violationsDevi Ahilya Bai Holkar AirportSharjah flightCustoms departmentforeign exchangeCustoms ActCurrency smugglingForeign Exchange Management ActAir India Expressinternational travel regulationsIndore Airportillegal currency exportforeign currency seizure

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...