Filed appeal in SC to build safari in Chambal region: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Morena: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that the state government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court to build a safari in the Chambal region, which will also provide employment to people.

"Yesterday, in the review of the forest department, we tried to mobilise a lot of management for the next phase of the Cheetah project in the Chambal region, especially in terms of employment. An appeal has also been filed in the Supreme Court, requesting to build a safari here and provide employment to people through tourism," the MP CM told reporters.

Earlier on Friday, MP CM, along with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, chaired a review meeting regarding the Cheetah project at the CM's office in Bhopal and provided necessary instructions to the officials.

"Today, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav held a review meeting with the Madhya Pradesh government regarding the project 'Cheetah' in Bhopal. The Project Cheetah began its journey from Kuno National Park, located in Sheopur district in the state, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Cheetahs became extinct in Asia, and it was reintroduced here from Namibia and South Africa. It is good news that Cheetahs are adapting to the environment and habitat here; their new generation is born here in our jungle, growing and liking the atmosphere here," CM Yadav said.

Project Cheetah was launched to revive the presence of the extinct Cheetah in the country. As part of the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the species, 20 cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park--eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023. Since their arrival, the project has faced challenges, with eight adult cheetahs--three females and five males--dying.

Currently, the number of total cheetahs at Kuno National Park stands at 26, which includes 12 adult cheetahs and 14 cubs born on Indian soil. (ANI)