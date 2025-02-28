EOW Raids Indore Municipal Corp Official's Homes in Disproportionate Assets Case

Indore: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Indore unit on Friday raided the residences of an assistant Revenue Officer of Indore Municipal Corporation and his family members in connection with disproportionate assets in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

Since Friday morning, the raid is being conducted simultaneously at two locations in the district which include Rajesh Parmar's residence situated in Bijalpur and his family members' residence in Kanadiya locality.

According to an official release, the EOW Indore unit received a complaint alleging that Parmar acquired disproportionate assets. After verifying the complaint prima facie, the agency found it correct and registered a case against Rajesh Parmar under sections 7 (c), 13 (1) (b), and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

Thereafter, EOW formed two teams to conduct a search and raided the two locations in the district in the morning. Search proceedings are currently being carried out by both teams.

During the investigation, the team recovered the information about the properties in the name of the accused and his family members which include a two-storey house (2600 sq. ft. built-up area) in Bijalpur Indore, four flats at different locations in the city and two plots so far.

Additionally, a search related to documents, jewellery, bank accounts and cash etc., is still going on at both the locations and there is a possibility of finding more properties during the proceedings. Further information about bank accounts, lockers and jewellery etc are being obtained and their evaluation will be done accordingly.

Recently, accused Rajesh Parmar has been suspended by the Municipal Corporation Commissioner on charges of irregularities. Parmar was originally recruited in the corporation at the post of Beldar. During the service, he purchased residential buildings and plots etc. in the name of himself and family members. (ANI)