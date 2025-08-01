Din in MP Assembly over minister Vijay Shah; proceedings adjourned till Aug 4

Bhopal: The fifth day of the Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was marred by repeated disruptions, forcing Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar to adjourn proceedings twice — first for ten minutes and later for half an hour — before suspending the House until August 4.

The chaos erupted shortly after the session commenced, when the tribal affairs Minister Vijay Shah arrived to respond to departmental questions.

Vijay Shah's recent unsavoury remarks about Army officer Colonel Sofia Qureshi have sparked widespread outrage and judicial scrutiny. His presence triggered vociferous protests from Congress MLAs, who raised slogans demanding his resignation.

The confrontation escalated into a heated exchange between Treasury and Opposition Benches.

Speaker Tomar attempted to restore order but was compelled to adjourn the House temporarily. Outside the chamber, Congress legislators continued their protest, chanting slogans in the Assembly premises.

When proceedings resumed post-lunch, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar reignited the demand for Shah’s resignation.

In response, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya made a controversial remark, questioning the Opposition’s credibility by likening their rhetoric to “the language of Pakistan” — a statement that further inflamed tensions.

Despite the uproar, Speaker Tomar initiated discussion on attention motions.

BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh raised concerns over encroachment on government land in Malthon, Khurai (Sagar district) but the session remained turbulent.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs staged a protest over fertiliser supply shortages, a recurring grievance among farmers in the state.

The issue is part of a broader Opposition strategy to corner the government on agrarian distress, inflation, and administrative opacity during the 12-day Monsoon Session, which began on July 28 and is scheduled to run until August 8.

The Assembly Secretariat has received over 3,000 questions and 226 call attention motions this session, reflecting heightened legislative engagement.

However, the Speaker’s recent directive banning symbolic protests and sloganeering within the Assembly precincts has drawn criticism from Opposition parties, who accuse the government of stifling dissent.

--IANS