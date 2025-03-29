Devotees Attend Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Shani Amavasya

Ujjain: A huge crowd of devotees thronged the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain district on the occasion of Shani Amasvasya on Saturday and sought the blessings of the Lord.

They also participated in the divya dhoop-deep Aarti and Bhasma Aarti performed on the occasion.

"Devotees flock to the temple according to occasions and accordingly there is also a bit of divinity in the rituals and worship performed to the lord. Today is Shani Amavasya, so thousands of people are visiting Lord Mahakal temple to seek blessings," priest of the temple Mahesh Sharma told ANI.

It is worth noting that whenever there is Shani Amavasya or Somvati Amavasya, it has special importance among the villagers and local people. They visit the city and seek the blessing of Baba Mahakal, he said.

"Today, a divine darshan took place in the Bhasma aarti of the Lord Mahakal and Divya aarti performed on the occasion of Shani Amavasya. Thousands of devotees worshipped here and attended the Divya aarti of Baba Mahakal on the occasion," he added.

This year Shani Amavasya (Chaitra Amavasya) falls on March 29 and it is considered auspicious for performing rituals, seeking blessings of Lord Shani, and performing charitable deeds.

The Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is one of the most revered rituals at Mahakal temple and it is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. (ANI)