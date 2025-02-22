Datia Becomes Madhya Pradesh's 8th Public Airport, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted Datia Airport a license as a public aerodrome, under the 3C/VFR category, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Friday.

With this approval, Datia Airport has become the 8th public airport in Madhya Pradesh, available for general public use. CM Yadav expressed pleasure that the state has now received its 8th public aerodrome and extended greetings to the people of Datia and the entire state on this achievement.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav further highlighted that under the visionary leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the nation and Madhya Pradesh are progressing rapidly.

Before September 2024, there were only five airports licensed for public use in Madhya Pradesh which include Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, and Gwalior. Subsequently, on September 9, 2024, Rewa Airport received a 3C/IFR category license, and its inauguration was done by Prime Minister Modi on October 20, 2024. Later, on December 23, 2024, Satna Airport was granted a 2B/VFR category public aerodrome license.

The newly licensed Datia Airport spans approximately 118 acres, having a runway of 1,810 meters long and 30 meters wide. The terminal building covers 768 square meters, with a passenger handling capacity of 100 per hour. The apron is designed to accommodate two ATR-72 aircraft.

For passenger convenience and security, the airport is equipped with X-ray machines (RB & HB), ETD, CCTV systems, DFMD (Door Frame Metal Detector), HHMD (Handheld Metal Detector), walkie-talkies, RT (Radiotelephony) sets, and baggage handling system.

Additionally, the airport also offers passenger facilities which include TVs, FIDS (Flight Information Display System), a PA (Public Address) system, a reserved lounge, and Wi-Fi. An emergency response centre with a fire truck and an ambulance.

The formal inauguration of Satna and Datia airports will take place soon, following which flight operations for the general public will commence. (ANI)