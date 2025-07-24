CM Mohan Yadav renews call for snake census

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has once again stirred debate in wildlife circles by demanding a formal census of snakes across the state, citing a surge in snakebite-related deaths and the absence of any national protocol to track the reptile populations.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Forest Development Corporation at the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) in Bhopal, Yadav said, "I often raise difficult questions, and recently it struck me that we lack any formal process to count snakes among reptiles. This isn't just a local issue; it's a gap seen across the entire country. When I brought it up nationally, your Forest Minister acknowledged the validity of the concern and assured that it would be examined. With Nag Panchami approaching, I've laid out fresh challenges. Snakebite incidents remain the leading cause of unnatural deaths in our state."

"It's time we treat this as a serious public health challenge - by ramping up awareness and implementing every possible preventive measure. If deaths due to snakebite are among the highest in the state, why don't we treat it as a challenge and act?" he said, urging forest officials to take proactive steps ahead of Nagpanchami.

Once he had asked a similar question, why only tigers are counted in wildlife surveys while snakes- "equally vital to ecological balance and human safety" - remain overlooked.

Recent data underscores the urgency: over 4,200 snakebite cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh in June 2025 alone, with districts like Sagar, Rewa, and Khandwa witnessing alarming spikes.

Experts attribute the rise to monsoon-driven snake activity and delayed medical intervention, especially in rural areas.

CM Yadav's proposal, however, has left wildlife experts divided.

"There's no established methodology for counting snakes across large landscapes," said a former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests on condition of anonymity.

"It may be feasible in small zones, but not state-wide," the former official said.

The Forest Department has reportedly approached the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) for guidance on developing a viable enumeration framework.

The CM also emphasised expanding rescue centres and zoos, arguing that conservation efforts must go hand-in-hand with public safety and awareness.

"Wildlife matters - but so do people's lives," he said, calling for a holistic approach that includes education, rapid response infrastructure, and community engagement.

CM Yadav's remarks come amid growing public interest in wildlife and a broader push for inclusive conservation.

While the feasibility of a snake census remains uncertain, his call has sparked a national conversation on how India tracks and protects its lesser-known species.

Whether the initiative gains traction or remains symbolic, it has already challenged conventional thinking. This isn't Chief Minister Yadav’s first call for attention to snake conservation.

Addressing Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers during a service meet in Bhopal some months ago, CM Yadav highlighted the disappearance of King Cobras from the region and claimed that their absence had led to a surge in other snake species.

He had urged the Forest Department to consider reintroducing the King Cobra into the ecosystem, a suggestion that led to the acquisition of two specimens from a zoo in South India, now housed in Bhopal. So, what drives the push for a snake census?

In a recent forest conservation meeting, the Chief Minister pointed out that snakes have long been excluded from national wildlife surveys, despite their ecological importance and rising threats to public safety. His remarks signal a broader call for inclusive conservation that goes beyond charismatic mega-fauna like tigers.

