CM Mohan Yadav Invites Uniqlo to Invest in Madhya Pradesh, Strengthen Cotton Industry

Tokyo: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday held a meeting with global apparel giant Uniqlo's founder Tadashi Yanai in Japan's Tokyo. CM Yadav invited Uniqlo to setup production and distribution facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

During the meeting, discussions were held about the expansion in Madhya Pradesh with a focus on cotton cultivation. The Uniqlo Chairman said that the company was looking forward to expansion in India with cotton cultivation also. He also said that Uniqlo was looking at scouting more talented Indian IT professionals for the global Uniqlo skill force.

The MP CM mentioned the state's role in Farm to Foreign trend in textiles. He said that MP had a huge industrial base andd can help Uniqlo in all ways to grow. The CM emphasised that the state would do whatever was necessary to attract Uniqlo to MP. He also invited the Uniqlo Chairman to teh Global Investor summit in Bhopal.

Earlier in the day, CM Mohan Yadav held a meeting with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Senior Vice President Shohei Hara. During the meeting, CM Yadav invited Japan to invest in Hydro projects in Madhya Pradesh.

The focus of the meeting was on public and private sector ventures which align with JICA's potential contributions to infrastructure and hydro projects.

Following the meeting, JICA Senior Vice President Shohei Hara said that he held a "very constructive discussion" with MP CM Mohan Yadav and noted that they have supported many projects in the state. Speaking to ANI, he said that they discussed potential areas like transport, education, health, agriculture.

On his meeting with MP CM Mohan Yadav, Shohei Hara said, "I had a very constructive discussion with his Excellency, the Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav), and we have supported many projects in Madhya Pradesh like a power sector, health sector, as well as agriculture and we had a very extensive discussion with the Chief Minister for the potential areas like transport, education, health, agriculture, etc. We are very much looking forward to have further discussions with the state government."

During his visit to Tokyo, CM Mohan Yadav also held a meeting with Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) chairman Susumu Kataoka and his delegation. During the meeting, CM Yadav invited JETRO to establish an office in Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, CM Mohan Yadav stated, "Today, I had an extensive discussion on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh with Mr. Susumu Kataoka, Chairman of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), and his delegation, at Minato-ku, Tokyo. During the meeting, JETRO was invited to establish an office in Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India. JETRO stated that the upcoming 'Global Investors Summit' will be an excellent platform for Japanese companies to understand investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and strengthen partnerships. JETRO will assist in inviting more Japanese companies to the event and enhancing investment collaboration."

Throughout his Japan visit, CM Yadav engaged in a series of high-level meetings with business leaders, government officials, and investors. One of the key highlights was his visit to the Senso-ji Buddhist temple, reflecting the cultural and historical ties between India and Japan.

CM Yadav emphasised Japan's importance to Buddhism and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for deeper bilateral cooperation.

"Japan has great significance when it comes to Buddhism. During my official visit here, I held meetings with officials of Japan's Foreign Ministry and various investors over investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. It is also PM Modi's vision that India and Japan work together, and we are here to make it a reality. While we continue our official work, we are also trying to better understand the culture here. I hope Mahatma Gautam Buddha will bless both the nations and we will work forward," Yadav said.

CM Mohan Yadav also met A&D Medical Director Daiki Arai. During the meeting, he showcased CM Yadav introduced the 75-acre Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Park in Ujjain, presenting it as an attractive destination for global medical device manufacturers.

The park offers prime land at highly subsidised rates, aiming to boost the state's healthcare and industrial infrastructure. Yadav also discussed the potential applications of Japan's advanced railway technology in Madhya Pradesh during talks with Yuji Fukasawa, Chair of the Committee on South Asia at Keidanren and Chairman of East Japan Railway Company.

Mohan Yadav also invited Tokyo Mayor Yuriko Koike to participate at the 'Global Investors Summit 2025' scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25. He also met Toyota delegation in Tokyo on Tuesday and extended an invitation to the upcoming Global Investors' Summit (GIS).(ANI)