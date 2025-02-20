Balaghat SP: Naxal Elimination Campaign to Continue After 4 Women Naxals Killed

Balaghat: Following the killing of four Naxals in an encounter with Hawk force and police in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagendra Singh said that the campaign to eliminate Naxals from the state would be continued further.

The encounter took place between the forces and Naxals near Raunda Forest Camp, Supkhar Forest Range under Garhi police station limits in the district. The force also recovered three weapons INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle, Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) rifle and 303 rifle and other daily use items from the spot.

Balaghat SP Nagendra Singh told ANI, "Our Jawans killed four women Naxals following an encounter near Raunda Forest Camp, Supkhar Forest Range of Kanha National Park on Wednesday. All the four women Naxals belonged to Chhattisgarh, of these three Naxals were of Sukma district and one belonged to Kondagaon. They were carrying a reward of 62 lakh on their heads and were active in the KB division (it comprises Kanha National Park in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh and the Bhoramdeo Wildlife Sanctuary, Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh)."

When asked about preparation and campaign going on to eliminate Naxalism by 2026, the SP said that the action to eradicate Naxals from Madhya Pradesh was continuously underway in the state. Now, they have given pace to their campaign.

"It was our third encounter in the last 30 days. Earlier in January, we held two exchanges of fire here and now finally we succeeded in gunning down four women Naxals. Our campaign to eliminate Naxals will be continued further," SP Singh said.

Additionally, the officer also appealed that if any Naxal wanted to surrender then one should cooperate with the government. Now, it is the last battle across and the police forces are committed to make the mission, given to them of making Naxal free by 2026, successful.

Furthermore, speaking about resources to tackle with Naxals, SP Singh highlighted, "We are receiving full support in terms of arrangement from the state government be it equipment or any other forces. We are given a free hand that if there is any requirement then we can take help from the government. Though we have prepared our plan with available resources and now time has come to present a result with its execution."

He also stressed that they have good coordination with neighbouring states in eliminating Naxalism and they were working all together for the mission. (ANI)