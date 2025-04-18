Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Presents Radha Krishna Statue

Bhopal: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, along with Lieutenant General P.P. Singh and Major General Sumit, met CM Mohan Yadav at Samatva Bhavan in the Chief Minister's residence on Friday.

During the visit, he had a meeting and presented a Radha Krishna statue as a gift to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier on Thursday, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi attended the 'Veteran Achievers Award' at a ceremony held in Bhopal.

A significant highlight of the visit was the felicitation of five distinguished veterans with the Veteran Achiever Award, which celebrated their continued contributions to society and nation-building.

Brigadier Ramnarayan Vinayak, VSM (Retd) is actively involved in ex-servicemen welfare, he established a Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR) -sponsored security agency employing more than 300 veterans, enabled Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) benefits for Veer Naris of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, and advocated for liberalised family pensions.

Along with his spouse, he promotes the legacy of bravehearts through educational presentations at Shaurya Smarak.

Colonel Vaibhav Prakash Tripathi (Retd.), as Vice President of the Madhya Pradesh Ex-Servicemen League, is associated with Ojas Shikshan evam Prashikshan Sansthan in Betul, a veteran-run institute that provides training and education to tribal youth aspiring to join the defence forces.

Colonel K P Singh (Retired) is known for his legal support to veterans and widows, he facilitates biometric life certification and SPARSH issue resolution. He also provides free SSB guidance and supports local charitable institutions for the elderly and individuals with disabilities.

Naik Anil Kumar Verma (Retd.) converted his ancestral home into a girls' hostel and founded a school for underprivileged tribal children in Bilaspur, which has achieved remarkable academic results. A symbol of social commitment, he continues to inspire fellow veterans.

Lance Dafadar Pradeep Kalaskar (Retired) actively helps resolve pension and financial issues of ex-servicemen. He risked his life to save five individuals from a fire and was honoured as 'Vrikshamitra' for planting over 1,000 saplings.

These awards underscored the Indian Army's deep respect for its veterans and their continued impact on society. (ANI)