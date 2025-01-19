Ammonia Tanker Leak in Indore Causes Traffic Diversion, Safety Measures in Place

Indore: A tanker carrying aqueous ammonia solution leaked in Indore on the Agra Mumbai highway on Sunday. According to police officials, an area of 200-300 meters around the place where the tanker leaked was cordoned off and traffic was diverted.

As per the Additional DCP Zone-1 Indore, Alok Kumar Sharma the tanker driver fled leaving the tanker.

The police official said, "In the afternoon, a tanker carrying aqueous ammonia solution going towards Gwalior leaked and the tanker driver fled leaving the tanker. Aqueous ammonia solution is poisonous and flammable. It can also cause respiratory infections. An area of 200-300 meters around the place where the tanker leaked has been cordoned off and traffic has been diverted."

"The chemical has a side effect that when it mixes with the air and when we inhale then it creates eye irritation, itching and breathing difficulties. We are sending some people to the trauma centre. Fire and ambulance is also present on spot. Police is capable of dealing with any situation. We will carry out an investigation," he said.

DCP Zone-1 Indore, Vinod Kumar Meena said, "Around 4 pm, a tanker was transporting liquid ammonia and was heading from Pithampur to Gwalior. Exposure to liquid ammonia is fatal for life. The area was cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public. Experts and teams of NDRF have reached the spot. According to experts it is in high diluted form having 20 percent ammonia and 80 per cent water. It is corrosive and irritating substance. All the nearby hospitals have been put on alert."

He further said that the solution that has leaked is being contained. (ANI)