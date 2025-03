Singrauli: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake hit the city at a depth of 5 km at 16:38 PM(IST).

Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 26-03-25, 3:10 PM IST, Lat: 24.21°N & Long:82.57°E, Depth: 10Km, Location: Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh," NCS posted on X.(ANI)