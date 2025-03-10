8 dead, several injured in road accident in MP's Sidhi, CM announces financial assistance

Bhopal: Eight people died and several others sustained injuries after a passenger vehicle (cruiser) collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district in the early hours of Monday, CM Mohan Yadav stated in a post on X.

The accident occurred near Upni village in Sidhi district at around 2:30 am on Monday. The passengers in the SUV car were going to Maihar to offer prayers but they met with an accident in between.

Upon receiving the information, the police and senior officials reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital.

CM Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"A very sad incident has happened this morning, more than seven people have died and some have been injured in the accident in Sidhi. I request all drivers to drive very carefully, take necessary precautions on the roads and rest at night. I have announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for the injured," CM Yadav told ANI.

Earlier in the post on X, the CM wrote, "Sad news has been received about the death of eight passengers in a road accident near Upni village in Sidhi district late at night (early hours of Monday). Collision occurred between a passengers' vehicle, heading to Maihar Mata temple, and a truck. My condolences are with all the bereaved families. Senior district officials and police administration reached the spot, made arrangements for the treatment of the injured with the help of local citizens, and seriously injured passengers have been referred to Rewa."

"Instructions have been given to approve financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each from Chief Minister's discretionary grant to the families of those who died in the road accident, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 each to the normal injured," CM further wrote.

Additionally, he prayed to Lord Mahakal to give place to the departed souls at His lotus feet, give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow and for the speedy recovery of the injured. (ANI)