6 Dead, 16 Injured in Fatal Road Accident in Indore, MP

Indore: Six people died and 16 others sustained injuries in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday early morning, an official said.

The accident occurred between a bike-mini-bus-tanker near Manpur area located in Mhow tehsil in the district at around 4 am on Friday.

Two people travelling on a bike, residents of Madhya Pradesh, and two others died on the spot, while two more succumbed to injuries during treatment at hospital, the officer said.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the MY hospital in the district. A total of 16 people are undergoing treatment.

Additional Collector Roshan Rai said, "A road accident occurred between a bike, a mini-bus and a tanker near Manpur area in Mhow, Indore at around 4 am on Friday in which four people died on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Additionally, 16 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital, two people are said to be critical. The passengers were travelling to have darshan of Mahakaleshwar temple and Omkareshwar temple,"

The administration is providing all the possible help for the treatment of the passengers and if financial assistance is required, then it will be arranged as well. The passengers travelling in the bus are residents of Belgaum (Karnataka), while two people on a bike were residents of Madhya Pradesh, the officer said.

An investigation into the matter is underway to ascertain the reasons for the accident, he added. (ANI)