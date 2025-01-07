Turkish Airlines Flight Diverted to Thiruvananthapuram Due to Adverse Weather in Colombo

Thiruvananthapuram: A Turkish Airlines flight with 299 passengers, including 10 crew members, was diverted from Istanbul to Colombo to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Tuesday due to bad weather in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo.

"Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Colombo is diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport due to bad weather at Colombo. Landed at 6:51 AM. Total passengers 299. Including 10 crew members," an official of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)