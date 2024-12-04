Sabarimala pilgrim bus collides with lorry One dead 16 injured in Kerala's Aryankavu

Kollam (Kerala): In a heart breaking incident early Tuesday morning, a lorry collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims near the old railway station in Aryankavu, Kerala.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m., resulting in the death of Dhanapalan, a Salem resident, and leaving 16 others injured, three of whom are in critical condition.

Preliminary reports suggest the accident was caused by negligence on the part of the lorry driver. The impact sent the bus careening nearly 40 feet down a steep slope, leaving passengers, including children and elderly individuals, trapped and severely injured.

The bus, carrying 28 pilgrims, was en route to Salem after completing their pilgrimage to the sacred Sabarimala temple. Following the accident, a swift and coordinated rescue operation was launched.

Police officers stationed at the nearby check post, along with local residents and personnel from various departments, worked tirelessly to save lives.

The injured were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Authorities have launched an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Initial findings indicate driver error on the part of the lorry operator as a possible cause. (ANI)