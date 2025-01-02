Rajendra Arlekar Takes Oath as Governor of Kerala: A New Chapter in Leadership

Thiruvananthapuram: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar took oath as Governor of Kerala on Thursday.

He was administered the oath of office by the Kerala High Court Chief Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, council of ministers, opposition leaders, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, West Bengal governor CV Anand Bose and other dignitaries were in attendance.

Rajendra Arlekar previously served as the governor of Bihar.

A day earlier, Arlekar said that wherever he goes, he does not try to confront the government or the administration; he goes there to assist the government.

"Wherever I go, I don't try to have any confrontation with the government nor with the administration. I am going there to assist the government, it is not to guide or pass any direction, nothing of that sort," Arlekar said in an official statement.

Kerala CM had also welcomed newly appointed governor Rajendra Arlekar in Thiruvananthapuram.



"Received the newly appointed Governor of Kerala, @rajendraarlekar, at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Looking forward to working together in the spirit of Kerala's progress and unity," Vijayan said in a post on X on Wednesday.

In a similar development, Arif Mohammad Khan also took oath as the governor of Bihar on Thursday.

On December 21, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the new Governor of Kerala. Murmu also appointed Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as the Governor of Bihar.

Earlier, the outgoing Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, expressed gratitude to the people of Kerala as his term came to an end, underlining his lifelong bond with the state.

Khan conveyed his best wishes to the people and government of Kerala, while mentioning that there was no turbulence during his term. (ANI)