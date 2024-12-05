NIA raids 16 places in Karnataka in Praveen Nettaru murder case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations in Karnataka in connection with the brutal murder of BJP activist Praveen Nettaru, who was brutally killed on Jul 26, 2022.

The raids have been underway since Thursday morning at the places of the suspects.

The move comes months after the NIA chargesheeted two accused for their role in harbouring Mustafa Paichar, who is the key conspirator in connection with the killing of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader.

Praveen Nettaru, District Committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death with sharp weapons at a public place with the intention to strike terror amongst the people.

In this regard, FIR no. 63/2022 dated July 27, 2022, was registered at Bellare Police Station in Dakshina Kannada District and NIA re-registered the case on August 4, 2022, under various provisions of UA(P) Act and IPC.

So far 19 accused persons have been arrested in the case. (ANI)