Leopard caught in snare found in Kerala's Kannur, authorities impose prohibitory orders

Kannur: A leopard caught in a snare and injured was found on private land at Kakkayangad in Muzhakkunnu panchayat in Kannur, Kerala, on Monday morning, January 6, 2025. The discovery was made around 8:30 a.m. on the property of B.K. Prakashan.

Following the discovery, a large crowd gathered in the area. In response, police and forest officials arrived promptly to secure the site and ensure public safety. To prevent further disturbances, authorities cordoned off the area.

In light of the situation, Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan issued prohibitory orders under BNSS Section 13, which bans public gatherings within the Muzhakkunnu panchayat limits from 10 a.m. on January 6 to 5 p.m. on January 7.

The Collector, who also serves as the District Magistrate, warned that disciplinary action would be taken against those who violate the orders. (ANI)