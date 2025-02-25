LDF wins 15 seats out of 30 wards in Kerala local body bypolls, UDF wins 12

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Tuesday won 15 out of 30 wards in local body bypolls held across Kerala, according to the results released by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The SEC conducted the bypolls in local body wards in 13 districts in the State, excluding Wayanad district.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 12 wards and three independent candidates won the by-polls, but the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to win a single seat.

The by-elections were conducted in 30 wards across 13 districts, excluding Wayanad. In two wards of Kasaragod district--Kolikkunnu in Madikai Grama Panchayat and Pallippara in Kayyur-Cheemeni Grama Panchayat-- CPM candidates were elected unopposed.

Voting was held in 28 wards on February 24 and votes were counted on Tuesday. (ANI)