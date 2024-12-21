Kerala Students Celebrate Christmas with Joyful Festivities in Thrissur

Thrissur: Christmas was celebrated with delight by students all around Kerala, who displayed their distinct customs and lively unity.

From Sree Kerala Varma College's sincere friendship to St Thomas College's joyous fine arts festival, the celebrations mirrored a common spirit of joy and unity.

Kerala's colleges brimmed with festive energy as students celebrated Christmas with joy and enthusiasm. At St Thomas College, the annual Christmas celebration took on special significance as it followed the conclusion of the college's fine arts festival.

Speaking to ANI, Shri Ranjani a final-year student from St Thomas College said, "Christmas in college is always special, and as this is my final year, it feels even more memorable."

"The festival brings everyone together in shared celebrations, adding joy to the year's end," Ranjani added.

Meanwhile, at Sree Kerala Varma College, students added a unique cultural touch to their Christmas festivities. Afreen, a third-year BA Hindi student from Thrissur, expressed her excitement, stating, "Christmas is a day we celebrate with immense joy and togetherness, both with friends and family. It holds a special place in our hearts."

The students of Kerala Varma College also opted for traditional attire, reflecting an authentic way to commemorate the occasion. "We chose this unique outfit for our final-year celebration, making the moment even more special," a group of students told to ANI.

As the end-of-year festivities brought smiles and unity, students cherished the chance to celebrate with their peers, fostering bonds and memories to last a lifetime.

Meanwhile, preparations were underway for the Christmas festival in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore where a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree has been displayed at a mall in the city.

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 in the Gregorian calendar around the world.

It is believed that Joseph and Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ, considered to be the son of God, on December 25 in Bethlehem. Jesus of Nazareth was a spiritual leader whose teachings formed the foundation of Christianity.

Christians, especially Catholics, arrive at churches for Midnight mass, which is followed by greeting friends and family. The places of worship are decorated with Poinsettia flowers and candles for the Christmas Eve Midnight Mass service. (ANI)