Kerala Police Investigate Rs 700 Crore Loan Fraud Alleged by Kuwait Bank

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala police have registered about 10 FIRs in different police stations in the state after a bank in Kuwait complained that Indian nationals mostly nurses defrauded the bank after taking loans.

According to the bank's complaint they took loans and returned from Kuwait on leave, stopped repaying loans.

In most cases they migrated to other countries including Canada and in Europe.

The 10 FIRs have been registered in specific complaints given by the bank after they were traced. Of these 10 cases the bank has to get about Rs 10.21 crore, said the police.

The Gulf bank in Kuwait has been defrauded of about Rs 700 crore by about 1,425 Indian nationals and majority of them are from the state of Kerala.

The police said they are investigating the complaints and also they need to check on each case one by one. They also said that they will have to check if all of them are still Indian citizens. (ANI)