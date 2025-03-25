Kerala: IB Officer found dead on railway track in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A 24-year-old Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, Megha, was found dead on the railway tracks near Pettah railway station on Monday morning.

As per Pettah Police, Megha was a native of Koodal in Pathanamthitta, staying near Pettah as a paying guest. It is a suspected suicide case.

The loco pilot of a train told the police that he saw a woman jumping onto the railway tracks. Her body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

Pettah police are investigating the case. (ANI)