Kerala govt's Global Ayyappa Sangamam sparks political storm

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government’s decision to host a Global Ayyappa Sangamam as part of the Travancore Devaswom Board’s platinum jubilee has sparked a heated debate, drawing sharp reactions from political parties, religious organisations, and the Pandalam Palace.

The event is scheduled to take place at Pamba on September 20.

Former BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, after visiting the Pandalam Palace, questioned the moral authority of the state to organise the event.

“No one is being prevented from attending the Sangamam. That is for the devotees to decide. But the real issue is the purity of intent. What authority does a so-called secular government have to conduct an Ayyappa Sangamam?” he asked.

Rajasekharan also discussed plans for an alternative “Vishwasa Sangamam,” a devotees’ conclave organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samiti on September 22, with Union Ministers and various socio-cultural organisations, including the NSS, expected to participate.

The opposition has also attacked the government, accusing it of political opportunism.

The opposition Congress, meanwhile, has slammed the event as political opportunism. Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan termed the Sangamam an election stunt, pointing out that the government had done “nothing for Sabarimala’s development in ten years” and had even withheld the Travancore Devaswom Board's annual covenant grant of Rs 82 lakh for three years.

“Now, when elections are around the corner, it suddenly discovers Ayyappa devotion. Devotees can see through this hypocrisy,” said Satheesan.

Echoing this, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged double standards, recalling how the CM Vijayan government had amended an affidavit in the Supreme Court that enabled the entry of young women into Sabarimala.

“That wounded the sentiments of lakhs of devotees. The Chief Minister must apologise and withdraw the affidavit, instead of staging election dramas in the name of devotion,” demanded Chennithala.

State Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan, however, rejected the criticism, insisting the summit had no political motive. “It is a devotional event linked to the Devaswom Board’s platinum jubilee. Opposition leaders are not united in opposing it. They are free to conduct a parallel summit; we have no objection,” said Vasavan.

Meanwhile, the Pandalam Palace, regarded as Lord Ayyappa’s ancestral home, has maintained a cautious stance. Palace representative N. Shankar Varma said a decision on whether to attend would be taken only after consultations.

“Our duty is to protect traditions. If the summit genuinely supports devotees, we will stand with it; otherwise, we will abstain,” said Varma.

As the debate intensifies, the Sangamam has emerged as a flashpoint where faith, politics, and tradition intersect, with both government and opposition seeking to claim the mantle of Ayyappa devotion.

