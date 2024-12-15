Kerala FM Criticizes Centre's 'Not Positive' Response to Wayanad Flood Victims Rehabilitation

Kochi (Kerala): Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Sunday expressed concerns over the rehabilitation of flood victims of Wayanad and Chooralmala, stating that it was not progressing positively.

Balagopal highlighted that a special grant under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) from the Union government is necessary to genuinely support the affected people. He further acknowledged the Indian Air Force's timely intervention during the crisis.

"The rehabilitation of victims in Wayanad and Chooralmala is not a positive one. We are expecting very good support from the Union Government and the accord of SDRF. Nothing has been given except for some technical details... If we actually want to help the people, we will need a special grant under the SDRF fund from the union government. In addition to this, there is a new development related to the Indian Air Force which lent its support after the disaster. We are thankful to the defence forces for their timely intervention. Now the Indian Air Force has given us some bills and expects a repayment. Instead of helping the victims in the state, the government is now demanding money from the state.., " he said.

On Saturday, Opposition MPs from Kerala including Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a protest at Makar Dwar of Parliament in the national capital demanding a relief package for landslide-hit Wayanad.

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress General Secretary and party MP KC Venugopal, and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among others were seen holding banners that read "Justice for Wayanad. Provide relief package for Wayanad" and "Wayanad ko nyay do, bedbav na karein" (Justice to Wayanad, there should be no discrimination).

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, speaking to reporters on Saturday, alleged that the central government is refusing to give a special package to Wayanad, adding that there should be "no discrimination" during natural disasters.

"The government is refusing to give a special package to Wayanad. We have requested the Home Minister and we have written to the Prime Minister. Himachal Pradesh has also seen similar large-scale devastation and there is a Congress government there. They are seeking help from the Centre and yet in both cases, the Central government is denying the victims their due because of politics. They are citizens of India. There should be no discrimination during natural disasters," she said. (ANI)